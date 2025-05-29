Build a tin can steam engine from a 1963 Mechanix Illustrated magazine article (video)

My friend Dug North, who wrote a lot of excellent how-to articles for me when I was editing Make magazine, has a YouTube channel where he make things from old books and magazines.

In a recent video, Dug built a tin can steam engine from a 1963 issue of Mechanix Illustrated.

"When heated with a small alcohol stove this little engine can spin extremely fast," says Dug. "I walk you through every step and provide some critical insights for troubleshooting your own steam engine build."

