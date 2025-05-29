Caught using AI to hallucinate sources in a report, White House calls it a formatting issue (video)

RFK Jr's "Make America Healthy Again" report appears to be riddled with AI hallucinations. Karoline Leavitt calls them "formatting issues."

Found to continue citations that do not exist, and other telltale signs of AI all over RFK Jr's touted "MAHA" report, the White House can't answer questions about it. Karoline Leavitt easily discards answering the question and instead shares an alternate reality about formatting.

Reporter: An investigation found the MAHA commission report cites studies that appear not to exist. Leavitt: I understand there were some formatting issues…It does not negate the substance of the report Reporter: Is AI used to put together these reports? Leavitt: I can't… pic.twitter.com/NCjy5NldTh

A reporter asked White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt during Thursday's press briefing, "I know this investigation found the MAHA commission report released last week cites studies that appear not to exist. We know that because we reached out to some of the listed authors who said that they didn't write the studies cited. So, I want to ask: Does the White House have confidence that the information coming from HHS can be trusted?"

Leavitt answered that the administration had "complete confidence" in Kennedy and everyone at Health and Human Services.

"I understand there were some formatting issues with the MAHA report that are being addressed and the report will be updated, but it does not negate the substance of the report," Leavitt said.