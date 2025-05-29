Criterion's $400 Wes Anderson box set looks like a prop from a Wes Anderson film

Meticulous, pastel-toned filmmaker Wes Anderson is nothing if not consistent. His oeuvre is so distinctive that imitations of his visual style were among the first things the generative AI boom latched onto, which says more about his impact than any creativity inherent in plagiarism machines and those who operate them.

It's this singular style and consistency that has prompted the Criterion Collection to release a special box set honoring Anderson – one that honestly looks like it could be a prop from any of his movies. The muted color scheme, the lush patterning, the book-style bindings — all of it comes together beautifully before you've even opened it up to watch the films.

A new Wes Anderson box set from Criterion, available 9/30/25!"This momentous twenty-disc collector's set includes new 4K masters of the films, over twenty-five hours of special features, and ten illustrated books, presented in a deluxe clothbound edition." www.criterion.com/boxsets/8208… — Bright Wall/Dark Room (@bwdr.bsky.social) 2025-05-28T16:57:37.972Z

There are a few caveats: it doesn't include his two most recent movies, Asteroid City or The Phoenician Scheme, and its price tag (a cool $400) means you might need to be Wes Anderson to afford it. Still, in today's increasingly MCU-ified film industry, the fact that there are any working filmmakers with a style distinctive enough that even a logoless box evokes their work is worth celebrating.