Cyberpunk 2077 sequel in development

Cyberpunk 2077, with all its neon-soaked open-world chaos, launched in rough shape but ultimately sold 10m copies. A sequel is in development, say the creators at CD Projekt Red. Just the idea of such a thing suggests glorious mishaps both in and out of the game.

"Several weeks ago the CD Projekt Red team responsible for the next big game set in the Cyberpunk universe completed the project's conceptual phase," CD Projekt said in its latest earnings report. "As a result, Cyberpunk 2 – previously known under the codename Project Orion – has progressed to pre-production."

We know next to nothing about Cyberpunk 2, but earlier this month Cyberpunk creator Mike Pondsmith teased some previously unknown details. Pondsmith, who worked closely with CD Projekt on the 30 million-selling Cyberpunk 2077 and was involved in promoting the game ahead of its 2020 launch, was asked about the scope of his involvement with Orion at the Digital Dragons 2025 conference. Responding, Pondsmith admitted he wasn't as involved this time around, but said he does review scripts and had been to CD Projekt to check out the ongoing work. "Last week I was wandering around talking to different departments, and seeing what they had, 'Oh look, this is the new cyberware, what do you think?' 'Oh yeah, that's pretty good, that works here.' "

The setting being based on a futuristic Chicago was Pondsmith's teaser.

