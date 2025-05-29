Fortnite lets you command a Super Star Destroyer

If you wanted to target the guns as an Imperial Super Star Destroyer bombards a planet, you are in luck.

In all of my Star Wars adventure dreams, I do not recall targeting the guns for a Super Star Destroyer, but someone wanted the experience. By jumping into a semi-random portal that appears mid-way into a match of Battle Royale, you take command of the guns. The Star Destroyer keeps moving on its track across the screen as you destroy everything you aim at. This in-game experience is the same the Godzilla one, without the Godzilla.

