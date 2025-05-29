Grade "A" refurbished Lenovo Chromebook is only $55…unless we've sold out

TL;DR: This refurbished Lenovo 100e Chromebook has a low price, but even lower stock!

The most critical measure of a computer is whether it runs Doom. A close second is whether it's portable while being powerful, and this grade-A refurbished Lenovo 11.6″ 100e Chromebook manages to meet both criteria with ease.

From the 2018 model year, these Lenovo Chromebooks have undergone both hardware and software testing, earning a rating of A, also known as "near mint." While you may find minimal scuffing on the unit, if you do, it'll still work as if fresh from the box. It also comes with a 30-day aftermarket warranty for parts and a lab to back up the rating.

The 300e lets you frag demons and whatever else you want to do with four different screen modes. The first is your typical laptop clamshell approach, but you can also set it up like a tablet on a stand, lay it completely flat to show everyone what you're doing, or fold it over to use in tablet mode. It's 4 inches high by 10 inches wide, and just shy of three pounds, so it'll be sturdy while cutting down on bulk and riding easily in your bag.

The innards have the power to back up the flexible design. A dual-core AMD CPU runs at a 2.4 GHz clock speed, supported by 4GB of RAM. 32GB has room for all your documents, necessary files, and WADs. Wi-Fi makes it easy to connect to the cloud and expand both computing and storage power when you need it, while Bluetooth 4.1 enables wireless connections to grow without taking up ports. All of this runs on a battery that endures for up to 10 hours.

Get things done or clear that last map on a refurbished Lenovo 100e Chromebook for $54.99 ($328.99 MSRP).

Lenovo 11.6″ 100e Chromebook 2nd Gen (2019) MediaTek MT8173C 4GB RAM 16GB eMMC (Refurbished)

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.