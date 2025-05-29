Inside Japan's $10 hotel: Guest reviews reveal horror movie-like conditions at Sanwa

Years ago, Carla and I spent a five weeks in Kobe, Japan. Carla had a gig there, and I was just tagging along. It's a lovely city, and I mainly remember walking through lush green hills filled with roaring cicadas. We stayed in a tiny room at the Kobe Washington Hotel. Carla's employer paid for it. I just looked it up and it's only $41 a night, including breakfast! (example menu item: "It has good saltiness! Excellent seasoned boiled egg").

I had no idea that nearby stands a more economical option: The Sanwa Hotel ($10 a night). Guests of the Sanwa have uploaded photos of the hotel and its rooms. After looking at them I would be hard pressed to choose the bottom of Buffalo Bill's pit in the The Silence of the Lambs or a room at the Sanwa. In the pit's favor, there's complementary lotion. In the Sanwa's favor, there's free reading material and a television set in every room. I can't make up my mind.

The Sanwa's reviews are mixed:

Kept hearing weird noises and voices at night, I was so tired from my travels, even the tv channels didn't work, what a poor hotel.

The sanitary conditions are extremely poor, there are no baths or showers, and the toilets are extremely poor, so I do not recommend staying here.

i\It was so hot that I couldn't sleep at all, so I went out and drank until the morning and took the first train home.

The room is too small, but the service is poor.

The futons are dirty and the communal toilets are also very dirty. There is almost no control.

Women should not stay here under any circumstances.

Prison style!

Feels like you're in a horror game.

If you want Hepatitis B stay here

Insanely horrifying stay. Deserves no star rating.



The hotel's owner should rebrand the Sanwa as a horror-themed experience, and charge $200 a night.

