Man sets world record for backflipping while literally on fire

After watching this video of Ryan Luney beating the world record for backflipping while on fire, I felt a bit sheepish about skipping my YouTube workout video this morning. Backflipping over and over isn't enough for this guy — he has to do it while completely engulfed in flames.

Ryan Luney holds six Guinness World Record titles already. He breathes fire, lights himself on fire, and has achieved the world's lowest standing back somersault. In this video, he wears a fireproof suit and completes seven backflips in 30 seconds.

Luney has someone spray him with a fire extinguisher when it gets too hot to handle. He completed his goal of earning another Guinness World Record with this wild stunt. If Luney was my friend, it would be hard to resist asking him to do this at every party or gathering.



