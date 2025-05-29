Meet the extreme privacy experts who help wealthy clients disappear

The Atlantic's Benjamin Wallace reports on the world of extreme privacy consultants — people who help clients vanish from the digital landscape.

The piece focuses on Alec Harris, CEO of HavenX, whose own privacy measures include 191 virtual debit cards, multiple phone numbers, a house purchased through a trust, even fake dog toys in the yard to throw off would-be intruders.

Harris learned many of these techniques from Michael Bazzell, a former cop who became the guru of digital disappearance before mysteriously vanishing himself. Bazzell's approach to privacy was so thorough he'd remove license plates at night and hide backup data in hollow nickels behind electrical plates in friends' homes.

But the article reveals the costs of this lifestyle — both financial (tens of thousands per month for some clients — "strong privacy is a luxury good" ) and psychological (the constant "cognitive overhead" of maintaining multiple identities).

The average person concerned about privacy but unwilling to live like they're in witness protection can start with the basics: use a password manager, enable two-factor authentication, be mindful about what you post online. You won't achieve Harris-level invisibility, but you'll be better protected than most.

