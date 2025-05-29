New horror game lets AI clone your voice to terrorize friends

I can't tell whether it's a creative use of game mechanics or a horrible look into our Skynet-run future, but fresh horror game Mimesis is making waves nonetheless for its incorporation of AI. While the concept of games using AI is in itself nothing new, Mimesis proposes using AI to make what would otherwise be a standard Lethal Company clone more interesting by allowing its enemies to mimic your voice and playstyle. Your friends will have to root out impostors to keep from being brutally backstabbed… that is, if they haven't all been replaced themselves.

It looks more interesting than AI-generated Minecraft, at least. Still, I'm unsure if a fun twist on a co-op formula is worth signing the rights to your voice away — because that is what the Mimesis EULA will entail, lest they wish to get sued into the ground. This is one to watch streamed and not try yourself, I think, although it is sobering to see how far AI use in games has come in so short a time.