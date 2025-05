Engineering the Impossible shares the history and future plans for New York's years empty Flat Iron building.

I had several meetings in the Flatiron Building back in the early 2000s. It was another old building that wasn't very comfortable but had a lot of charm. As a landmark, it is lovely — but I wouldn't look forward to working in it, or want to live there.

Previously:

• Whatever happened to utopian architecture?

• How railway travel inspired American diner architecture