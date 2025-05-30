11,000 public domain photographs of America's forgotten roadside attractions

The United State Library of Congress has a collection of 11,000 of John Margolies's roadside America photographs featuring novelty architecture from 1969-2008.

According to Bill Guerriero's excellent new Britannica article, Margolies (1940-2016) would "'rent the biggest, most comfortable and foam-padded American car,' preferably a Cadillac, and listen to Top 40 radio stations as he explored the American roadside."

Margolies preferred photographing in the morning, when the light was soft and diffused, noting in Roadside America: "I love the light at that time of day; it's like golden syrup. Everything is fresh and no one is there to bother you." He used a Canon FT 35-mm camera and Kodachrome 25 ASA color film, which requires slightly longer exposure times but yields rich saturated colors. He aimed to produce straightforward images that emphasized a structure's form and limited visual distractions, and he intentionally excluded people and parked cars from his photographs. In a 2011 interview with Forbes magazine, he explained: "I insisted there would be no cars, no people, and no litter and that the sun had to be out. I was interested in…[every photo] having the same visual characteristics."

Here are a few photos from the massive collection:

