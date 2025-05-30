American Science & Surplus in peril: 88-year-old beloved curiosity shop asks for help

An 88-year-old temple of scientific wonders and glorious oddities is fighting for survival, and they're asking the community of "Surpies" who love them to help keep the lights on.

American Science & Surplus — that magical emporium where you might find mule-branding kits alongside telescopes and "wooden German wig heads" — has launched a GoFundMe campaign to rescue the business from closure. Owner Pat Meyer, who started as a nervous 16-year-old employee back in 1984 and loved the place so much he bought it in 2012, is facing the perfect storm of economic pressures.

"Rising operational costs, the increased pressure from online retail giants, software issues and soaring shipping rates have pushed our small business to the brink of closure," Meyer explains in the campaign, which has raised over $113,000 of its 200,000 goal.

The funds would help relocate their warehouse (about $130,000), update software ($25,000), replenish inventory ($50,000), and keep their beloved staff employed while reorganizing the business.

If you've never wandered through one of their three physical locations (in Park Ridge, IL; Milwaukee; and Geneva, IL) or browsed their delightfully quirky catalog, American Science & Surplus has built its reputation on "Incredible Stuff, Unbelievable Prices" — a wonderland where surplus industrial equipment, scientific oddities, and educational toys create a browsing experience unlike any other retail store.

Meyer's GoFundMe page tells the story of his first day on the job, when he nearly dropped two $500 telescopes but managed an impressive catch with his right hand and foot. Four decades later, he's trying to pull off an even more impressive save.

The response from longtime customers has been heartwarming. "I have fond memories of this place from my elementary years, where I bought parts for my science fair project and won top prize," wrote donor Peter Upapong. Another supporter, Bryan Schuder, recalled "reading through the latest catalog, searching through the many pages of curious illustrations and planning out how I'd spend my next report card money."

If you're a "Surpie" or just appreciate the increasingly rare joy of a genuinely weird and wonderful independent retailer, you can find their GoFundMe campaign by searching "Keep American Science & Surplus Alive."

In an age of algorithm-driven sameness, places like American Science & Surplus remind us of the value of the unexpected, the surplus, and the wonderfully unnecessary. That giant suction cup you never knew you needed until you saw it? It would be a shame if there was nowhere left to find it.

Here's a video about the fundraiser.

