Cold War jets find new life blasting satellites into orbit

Starfighters International, already utilizing F-104s as a platform to launch satellites into LEO, looks to acquire some retired South Korean F-4 Phantoms.

Wow. What a fantastic use for old planes, and an excuse to keep them flying! The F-4 Phantoms are, perhaps, coming from South Korea, but there appear to be some complications. The platform, however, seems to give Starfighters International a lot more options than their current fleet.

As it sits now, the firm sees its F-104s providing suborbital payload launches, which offer minutes of microgravity, to customers who need to experiment in that environment. This will be via their Starlaunch 1 rocket. The Starlaunch 2 rocket, which the F-4 will presumably carry, will provide LEO access, or at least heavier LEO access than what the Starfighter can provide. A single rocket can carry one payload or over a dozen smaller ones. Finally, there could also be a hypersonic testing angle that may have potential with a larger and more powerful aircraft like the F-4 as a launch platform. Most famously, Stratolaunch pivoted away from a space launch business model to one focused on supporting hypersonic testing. Of course, this example is on the other end of the spectrum when it comes to mothership size and capabilities, but smaller hypersonic vehicles will also be needed for test and evaluation efforts as the military's demand for these weapons increases. If Starfighters International can pull off its F-4 acquisition, these aircraft would join just one flight-worthy Phantom in the United States, an F-4D that belongs to the Collins Foundation. We reached out to the nonprofit as to the status of their Phantom. They told us it is in flyable condition, but it has not flown for a number of years due to the cost associated with operating it. TWZ

