France to ban outdoor smoking, except for café terraces

France, maintaining character, has yet to ban outdoor smoking. But it's coming soon, officials there say, with one key exemption: café terrraces.
"Tobacco must disappear where there are children," Catherine Vautrin said in an interview published by the regional Ouest-France daily on its website. The freedom to smoke "stops where children's right to breathe clean air starts," she said. The restrictions will enter into force on July 1 and will include all places where children could be, such as "beaches, parks, public gardens, outside of schools, bus stops and sports venues," she said. Violators could be fined up to 135 euros ($154), she said.
More than 6 in 10 French people support a ban. Alain Delon is dead! Times are changing. The immolation of Notre Dame was credited to a discarded cigarette; on the other hand, French scientists confronted by the Covid pandemic enthusiastically commenced research into whether nicotine was an effective treatment. My favorite moment, though, is Serge Gainsbourgh chain-smoking his way through an emotional tribute on childrens' TV. You just don't get that sort of joy on CBBC.
Previously:
• Disneyland Paris's smoking area/stroller rental