France to ban outdoor smoking, except for café terraces

France, maintaining character, has yet to ban outdoor smoking. But it's coming soon, officials there say, with one key exemption: café terrraces.

"Tobacco must disappear where there are children," Catherine Vautrin said in an interview published by the regional Ouest-France daily on its website. The freedom to smoke "stops where children's right to breathe clean air starts," she said. The restrictions will enter into force on July 1 and will include all places where children could be, such as "beaches, parks, public gardens, outside of schools, bus stops and sports venues," she said. Violators could be fined up to 135 euros ($154), she said.