Hiker's death turns out to be magic mushroom hallucination

Two hikers reported that a third member of their party died on Cascade Mountain in the Adirondacks, but it turned out they were just high. The two hikers, that is, not the guy who wasn't dead. The BBC reports on what it calls a "backcountry saga."

None of the hikers were named in the reports, and it is unclear whether they are in any legal trouble following the bad trip. Psychedelic mushrooms are illegal for recreational use in New York, however there have been several bills introduced in the state legislature to legalise it. Its use has been legalised in at least one US state, but it remains illegal across most of the US and is outlawed on the federal level.

The incident was reported by rangers in New York.

Town of North Elba

Essex County

Wilderness Rescue: On May 24 at 9 a.m., Forest Ranger Praczkajlo responded to a call for a reportedly deceased hiker on Cascade Mountain. Two hikers had called 911 to report the third member of their hiking party had died. When the hikers encountered the Cascade Summit Steward, the pair also advised that they were lost. The steward determined the hikers were in an altered mental state. The third member of their party called and was not injured. Ranger Praczkajlo escorted the two hikers, who had ingested hallucinogenic mushrooms, to a waiting ambulance and New York State Police unit. Ranger Praczkajlo escorted the third hiker back to their campsite.

It's been a while, but here it is: