Lawsuit over Clean Girl aesthetic dismissed

An intellectual property battle between two Clean Girl influencers is over, per a filing by one of the parties. Both women reviewed identical junk from Amazon in their identical off-white minimalist homes: an advertant image of gentility sold to a declining middle class inadvertantly living in it. Mia Sato reports on a case that was "eerie and borderline comical"—and alarming to anyone in the influencing biz.

But the case was significant: it appears to be the first suit of its kind tackling influencer industry content, and the litany of allegations could have had the defendant, Alyssa Sheil, on the hook for millions of dollars in damages. Sydney Nicole Sloneker (née Gifford), the plaintiff and fellow Amazon influencer, said Sheil violated her copyright when Sheil posted similar-looking photos and videos that promoted the same products. Gifford also alleged trade dress infringement and misappropriation of likeness, among other claims, stemming from Sheil's content that looks uncannily like Gifford's — or perhaps the other way around.

Looks like we'll never know who was copying who. It's like a horror story. At first the whole thing is ridiculous: so what if another influencer has a similar beige table, or similar black-framed pictures on the wall, or reviews the same junk? Then: wait, wait, they have the same tattoo?

Previously:

• Affiliate influencer sues competitor who also reviews junk in off-white minimalist bunker

• Woman explains why she hates living in her tiny house