Musk shoved Scott Bessent in angry fight, White House confirms

Remember last month when the White House tried to downplay a screaming match between Elon Musk and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent? Turns out the spat was actually a physical fight, in which Musk shoved Bessent, who had confronted the billionaire over his rotten job as DOGE captain.

"Scott Bessent called [Musk] out and said, 'You promised us a trillion dollars (in cuts), and now you're at like $100 billion, and nobody can find anything. What are you doing?"' Steve Bannon explained to Daily Mail, via Raw Story. "And that's when Elon got physical."

"It's a sore subject with him," Bannon added. "It wasn't an argument, it was a physical confrontation. Elon basically shoved him."

This news follows today's New York Times report that the richest man in the world has an intense drug problem. It also comes on the same day that Musk showed up at the Oval Office with a black eye, which he blamed on his 5-year-old little boy. Strange and pitiful just about sums it all up.

From Raw Story: A physical altercation between Elon Musk and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent precipitated the Tesla founder's quick ouster from the Trump administration, according to a report. The altercation was confirmed by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Friday, the Mail reported. In a statement, Leavitt said, "'It's no secret President Trump has put together a team of people who are incredibly passionate about the issues impacting our country. Disagreements are a normal part of any healthy policy process, and ultimately everyone knows they serve at the pleasure of President Trump."



Previously: NYT describes a struggling, drug-addled Elon Musk

