NYT describes a struggling, drug-addled Elon Musk

The New York Times paints the picture of Elon Musk that Musk himself has shown the world: abusing drugs, questionable parenting, and abhorrent ethics.

We've seen enough videos of a freaking out, twitching, oddly talking Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk. Social media is replete with them. Stories about his awful parenting come from his children and their mothers struggling to get him to behave responsibly or to abide by their agreements. This stuff is so widely understood that even the New York Times can now expose it.

Mr. Musk's drug consumption went well beyond occasional use. He told people he was taking so much ketamine, a powerful anesthetic, that it was affecting his bladder, a known effect of chronic use. He took Ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms. And he traveled with a daily medication box that held about 20 pills, including ones with the markings of the stimulant Adderall, according to a photo of the box and people who have seen it. It is unclear whether Mr. Musk, 53, was taking drugs when he became a fixture at the White House this year and was handed the power to slash the federal bureaucracy. But he has exhibited erratic behavior, insulting cabinet members, gesturing like a Nazi and garbling his answers in a staged interview. At the same time, Mr. Musk's family life has grown increasingly tumultuous as he has negotiated overlapping romantic relationships and private legal battles involving his growing brood of children, according to documents and interviews. New York Times

Previously:

• NYT stands behind claim Chinese women better at making iPhones because of their small, nimble fingers

• NYT declares 'bullet' killed 14 year old girl, not the cop that fired it

• NYT: Tucker Carlson was fired for racist text message: 'Not how white men fight' but 'I really wanted them to hurt the kid'