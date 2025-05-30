Streamer transforms Peggle into brutal roguelike experience

Every game under the sun seems to be hopping on the roguelike trend lately — God of War is doing it, Elden Ring is doing it, and now it's come for… Peggle? Streamer DougDoug, known for both his coding expertise and his frankly inadvisable levels of audience participation, has jury-rigged what would ordinarily be a quaint bubble-throwing puzzle game for kids into a procedurally-generated exercise in masochism.

Suffering for fun has been in vogue since the Roman Empire — at least this way no one's actually dying.