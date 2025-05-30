This Chromebook has a military-grade chassis for under $180

TL;DR: This Asus Chromebook CM30 is on sale for just $179.99 — that's 45% off the $329.99 regular price.

The promise of Chromebooks.

Feature-packed, durable, and go-anywhere

There's a lot of good reasons to make this Chromebook part of your arsenal. The detachable 10.5-inch touchscreen and detachable full-sized keyboard (with magnetic stand for good measure) make it a cinch to swap between tablet and laptop modes. It has a fast-charging, push-pop-style stylus that you can garage so it's always there when you need it, and dual 5MP cameras. The ASUS Chromebook CM30 also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB eMMC storage, so it can handle day-to-day browsing, multitasking, and casual internet use.

It's also built for whatever you throw at it. This model is built with a military-grade aluminum chassis (it's even made with 30% recycled material), so you can take it on the go without a worry. And it boasts 12 hours of battery life, too, so there's no need to cut your day short.

Why is the price so good?

So why is it so cheap? The ASUS Chromebook is considered Open Box, or excess inventory from a store or store returns. The product might have stickers on the packaging, or have packaging that shows the signs of having been opened or handled. However, you can buy this device with confidence: It's been inspected and verified to be in new condition, and it's backed by a one-year warranty.

If you're looking for a versatile, durable computing device that you can take anywhere, this Chromebook delivers. And if you're looking to get an outstanding price on that device, then this is a deal you should be checking out.

Get the Asus Chromebook CM30 for $179.99 (MSRP $329.99).

