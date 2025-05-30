Eerie footage shows Antarctic ice hole as deep as Statue of Liberty

This cool and spooky video shows what it looks like when a camera is dropped down 93 meters under the ice in Antarctica. PhD student Austin Carter conducted this experiment to collect ice that is estimated to be over 2 million years old. Examining such ancient ice could provide new insights into Earth's environmental history.

There's something primally terrifying about a narrow hole that plunges this deep under the ice. The darkness, the tight confines, and the crushing weight of ice above trigger multiple deep-seated human fears — being trapped, buried alive, darkness, depths, and isolation. The bottom of the hole appears to be the loneliest place on Earth.

Someone on YouTube commented that 93 meters is the same length as the Statue of Liberty (pedestal included). I have a hard time envisioning how big things are when reading the measurements, so this puts it into perspective. My favorite comment on the video compared this hole to "trying to get the last pringle" out of the long, cylindrical container.

