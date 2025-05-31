I tried the Shelfy fridge purifier — Here's how it keeps my fruits fresh and saves me money

I recently got a review unit of a Shelfy for my fridge, and I love how it eliminates food waste and offers many other cool features. The Shelfy is a fridge purifier that keeps fruits and vegetables fresh longer and helps eliminate pollutants, bacteria, and bad smells. It's a small, rechargeable rectangular device with one simple button. You can place it in your fridge by simply setting it on a shelf or in a drawer — no installation required. It reduces food waste by keeping your food edible longer, which lowers grocery costs.

Shelfy's technology uses LED light to activate a special tungsten trioxide-coated filter. Unlike HEPA filters that only trap contaminants, this washable filter creates free radicals that destroy pollutants, bacteria, viruses, and odors.

I've had strawberries for a week in my fridge since setting up my Shelfy, and they look and taste just as fresh as when I purchased them. Usually my berries start becoming overly-ripe after just a few days, and I like that I can take my time eating them.

Shelfy connects to your WiFi and comes with an app that provides information about the inside of your fridge — how often you open the door, the temperature, when your fridge needs cleaning, and more. Setup took about 5 minutes and was self-explanatory. I love that I can check these things so easily through the app. As someone who can be forgetful, this app helps me stay on top of proper grocery storage. I love knowing that I'm saving money and helping to cut down on food waste with Shelfy.



