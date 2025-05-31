Watch these baby birds chirp for food in live nest footage

This 12-hour video of BBC's live wildlife cameras lets you peek into a day in the life of different birds sitting sweetly in their nests. If you've ever wanted to spy on a bird, this is your chance to do it for 12 hours straight. Birds are surprisingly chill when they don't think anyone is watching them.

Some of the owls featured barely move throughout the video, as if they're in a state of deep meditation. The nest of little baby birds has a lot more energy, though. At 8 hours and 45 minutes into the video, you can see them all open their cute little beaks in unison for a feeding.

Who needs to watch something filled with action when you can witness a pigeon sitting still all day long? By hour 10, you may start to feel a strange kinship with the birds — a mutual understanding built on wanting someone to feed you snacks, and the occasional twitch, will likely develop.

