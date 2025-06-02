British Airways attendant dances naked in bathroom during flight

A crew member on a British Airways plane went missing during a flight from San Francisco to London, only to be found dancing in the business class bathroom — naked.

The 41-year-old man "was supposed to be serving meals to passengers" when he suddenly disappeared, reports The Independent.

When the man's fellow flight attendants finally discovered what he was up to, they put him in a pair of pajamas the airline usually hands out to first-class passengers. They then had him sit out the rest of the 10-hour trip in a first class seat, buckling him in for good measure, until the plane landed at Heathrow. That's when he was arrested and taken to a hospital for a welfare check.

"Officers arrested the man after he received medical attention. He was arrested on suspicion of being unfit for duty. He has since been released under investigation," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

