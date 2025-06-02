Chatty Italian Greyhound gives advice: "Being confused is normal"

Meet Pickle, an adorable Italian Greyhound who knows how to talk and, believe me, this doggo has PLENTY to say! His human mom is lucky enough to hear all of his wisdom – and gossip – every day. And, thankfully, Pickle's mom captures much of what he has to say on video and shares it with the rest of us!

Pickle is oh-so-very expressive, and chatters away with glee to his mom, telling her all about his day, complaining about the weather, and telling all kinds of tall tails about his brother. While some commenters have stated that they think Pickle sounds like a seagull screeching, I have to respectfully disagree, because Pickle's vocalizations are much more pleasing than that. To me, the sounds he makes are kind of like a cross between whining and talking, which I easily admit would be annoying in a human but are super cute in a tiny doggo!

Pickle's mom is so sweet and patient as she carries on conversations with him, responding with nods and uh-huhs, and asking follow up questions like, "Oh, really?", "You wanna tell me more?", and, "Did Ernie tell you that?"

I think my favorite video so far is Pickle explaining his New Year's Resolutions. He's so serious and emphatic! Pickle has even done his own canine version of a TED Talk, which is full of inspirational quotes like: "You don't have to have it all figured out," "Most of us are just vibing," and "Being confused is normal, being exhausted is expected, Being dramatic? Honestly, healing." Brilliant advice, Pickle, thank you!

Also, unsurprisingly, Pickle makes adorable noises when he yawns.

Pickle and his brother Ernie live in the UK with their human parents, where the charming fellows get up to no good. See more of their chatty antics on their YouTube or Instagram.

Previously:

• Tika is a fabulous 'fashionista Italian greyhound'

• Video: greyhounds can breathe through bent snouts (and transform into roaches)