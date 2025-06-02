Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein trailer is everything we hoped for

A new movie from Guillermo del Toro is cause for celebration. With Netflix's release of the first trailer for the horror director's Frankenstein, we're ready to party.

While the film won't be streaming until November, from what's on offer here, it's a sure bet that we're in for a treat. A theatrical release would be nice, but we'll take what we can get.

Image via YouTube

