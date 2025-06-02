Pac-Man is dark and edgy now, and I'm here for it

With everything else going on in the gaming world, you could be forgiven for having missed the initial reveal of Pac-Man: Shadow Labyrinth a few months ago, but this bizarre project is now back with a vengeance and in full marketing mode. It only makes slightly more sense than the rumored live-action movie.

Shadow Labyrinth, from what we've seen, is a reimagining of the classic arcade game in Metroidvania style, casting Pac-Man as an ancient eldritch horror, which is certainly a… choice. Seeing a darker, gritter Pac-Man bouncing around a maze to a pounding EDM remix of the original theme is nothing short of surreal, but that's honestly half the appeal of this game. A little like Shadow the Hedgehog, it being so lame that it wraps back around to being unironically cool seems to be working well for Shadow Labyrinth.

Not that the Pac-Man formula needs to be dark and gritty, but the fact that they're doing something new with it is worth consideration in and of itself.