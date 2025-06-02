Penzeys puts Chicken T.A.C.O. Seasoning on sale, for "no reason"

Penzeys, the terrific company whose spices are as bold as its public stances in support of progressive politics, has done it again! In a recent letter posted on social media, company owner Bill Penzey announced that Penzeys Chicken T.A.C.O. Seasoning is now on sale, explaining that this decision was made, of course, for "no reason" at all. He further explains that, you know, it's:

Just one of those randomly occurring sales that in no way has anything to do with this week's headlines.

In the same Facebook post, Penzeys also kicks off Pride Month with a sober reminder that Pride is needed now more than ever, in these overwhelmingly challenging political times. Bill Penzey states:

Front and center for Republican anger and hate is immigrants, but the LGBTQ+ community is front of the line among the groups next up. Polls show for those voters inside the Republican hate bubble, support for marriage equality is in free fall, dropping by more than 20 points in less than two years. This isn't by chance. This is them preparing their supporters for what they are planning to do next. Now is no time to look away.

At the end of the post Bill Penzey circles back around to the "T.A.C.O." idea, which of course we all know by now means "Trump Always Chickens Out," explaining:

From the Vietnam draft, to his Casinos, to standing up to Putin, to leading the charge January 6, to his Tariffs on China. So many brave promises. So much running away. Orange is the new Yellow. This label is gonna stick.

Thanks, Penzeys, for always being so vocal in your support of progressive politics!

You can get your Penzeys Chicken T.A.C.O. Seasoning here. It's a mixture of kosher salt, garlic, Ancho chili pepper, onion, Spanish-style paprika, cumin, cilantro, Tellicherry black pepper, Mexican oregano, and jalapeño powder, and it looks absolutely delicious!

You can also get brand-new "RESIST!" t-shirts from Penzeys, here (and they're also on sale!), and get a free Rainbow Spice jar with any five dollar purchase. If you need spices and have never tried Penzeys, you really should. It's an awesome company with great products and terrific politics — what's not to love? Now, go enjoy some chicken T.A.C.O.s!

