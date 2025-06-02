Review: Triple Aught Design FAST Pack Litespeed Cordura Standard

My everyday carry hasn't changed much over the years. It includes a small number of items: a medical kit, a knife, a flashlight, keys, a Midori Traveller notebook and whichever laptop or tablet I happen to be using at the time. I don't futz around with what I carry, as I largely don't care about it. I know what I need on a day-to-day basis. I like the tools that I have.

What do I use to haul around my EDC? That's a different story. I've owned a lot of backpacks over the years. Right now, my closet includes a Filson Journeyman backpack, Goruck GR3 (for travel), a Vertx 25L Tactical Backpack (review coming soon), and my latest get, the Triple Aught Design FAST Pack Litespeed Cordura Standard. My Filson sees the most action out of all of the packs that I own. But the TAD Litespeed is growing on me fast.

The TAD FAST Pack Litespeed has been around, in one form or another, for over a decade. I originally tested one for Macworld, around 10 years ago. It was a good bag then. It's a better bag now. Improvements to the construction of its shoulder straps and back panel ventilation make it a heck of a lot more comfortable to layer, no matter how much weight you're carrying. That it comes with load litre straps, a rarity for a 22-litre bag, keeps what you're hauling close to your back, increasing your comfort. Its main compartment, except for a pair of zippered, mesh pockets baked into the interior of the lid, is a blank canvas, allowing for the carry of any number of items.

I've found that I'm able to fit a 16-inch laptop inside it, with no issues. My daily carry, a 14-inch ThinkPad X1 Carbon, slides in and out of the 16-inch Tom Bihn Stash I leave in the bag with no problem. TAD makes it possible to attach additional pouches and organizational aids to the bag's main compartment. Their Control Panel is designed to be lashed into the main compartment with a series of straps. With MOLLE attachment points all over the panel, you can customize your carry options anyway you please.

The pack comes with a beavertail attached to the outside, for carrying extras like a jacket. But you can use it inside the pack, in lieu of a Control Panel. The exterior of the pack is covered in MOLLE attachment points for further customization. There's a Velcro panel for Unit ID or morale patches and two zippered pockets. The first is a deep stash pocket, ideal for larger objects like a smartphone or compact camera like a Sony RX100. The second pocket contains a number of admin organization options, making it easy to keep track of the wee things that would normally get lost in your pack. So far, I've not felt the need to modify the bag in any way. But I love that the option is there.

I love how well it's made, too. I'd put the quality up against that of my Filson Journeyman any day. The pack is made, primarily, using 1000 Denier Invista™ Cordura fabric, making it damn near impossible to tear or rip. Stress points, like the top carry handle and points where the pack mates with its shoulder straps, are reinforced with Hypalon.

Of course, nothing's perfect. 1000 Denier Cordura is fairly water-resistant. If you get caught in a downpour, chances are that whatever is inside the bag will stay dry for a while. The pack's waterproof external zippers help with that. But a lip sewn over those zippers to help keep water out of the bag would be appreciated. As would a DWR coating. It's possible to add the latter with products like Nikwax TX to improve its water resistance, if you're the sort that tends to stay out in the wet for longer than most. I also wish that it were a little bit lighter.

Weighing over three pounds with nothing in it, it can be a heavy carry. But that's the price you pay for durability and outstanding design. Finally, there's the price. The Triple Aught Design FAST Pack Litespeed Cordura Standard will cost around $500, depending on taxes and shipping, as well as your location. But good stuff typically doesn't come cheap. I prefer to pay a lot for something, once, and then never have to worry about buying it again. As I already own a number of articles of clothing made by TAD, which have lasted me for years, I feel confident in the quality of their kit. With the amount that I travel and the expensive toys I bring with me, knowing that my pack will survive most things and protect its content is peace of mind that's well worth the money.