Rock out without tuning out with these TREBLAB earbuds — 59% off

TL; DR: The TREBLAB X-Open earbuds give you crisp, dynamic audio and noise cancellation, without drowning out the world around you.

While there are definitely moments where we all wish we could shut off the world's audio, tuning out completely at work or on the go is how you miss important moments. The TREBLAB X-Open earbuds help you control your audio environment without annoying your partner or boss.

These open-ear buds are designed around 14.2mm drivers that deliver rich and realistic sound without occupying too much space. The open design lets the environment around you in, letting you balance your audio with what you need to hear. For what you don't need to hear, though, noise cancellation tools can block it out for you, letting you focus on a call, a song, or a podcast.

They're also built to take a beating, with tough construction and IPX5 water resistance to keep sweat out. The ear hooks are designed to be comfortable throughout the entire day, allowing you to seamlessly shift from a workout to a scrum to a podcast to calling your partner.

Connecting to your phone via Bluetooth 5.4, these earbuds also support both Siri and Google Assistant, so you can go completely hands-free and use voice control for those moments when you're typing or keeping a grip on something, but also want to skip that song you used to love in high school. There are also on-device tools for when you'd rather not yell at a digital assistant or need to respect quiet spaces.

On their own, they'll give you up to ten hours of playing time, while the charging case will top them up for up to 30 hours total. Charge up with a USB-C cord or with 500W wireless when you're low on juice.

Get hands-free, open-ear, easy-to-use earbuds from TREBLAB for $39.99, 59% off the $99.97 MSRP.

