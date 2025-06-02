Testing a dual-purpose foot rest that doubles as a rocker

After working at my desk with increasingly annoying lower back pain, I tried a memory foam foot rest pillow, and it's made a difference in my daily comfort.

Most days I use it as a standard foot rest, but when I'm feeling fidgety (which is often), I flip it over to use the curved side as a rocker.

I use in on a wooden floor, but it doesn't slide around because it has grippy silicone bumps on the bottom. It's got a washable cover, which a plus, because anything that sits on the floor collects dust. I've already tossed it in the washing machine once, and it came out looking new.

