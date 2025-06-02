The world of Samurai Jack

Samurai Jack is Genndy Tartakovsky's best work, a perfect place, a striking world of its own. Animation Obsessive took a deep dive into that world, one whose draw is fresh again after the success of Flow and a new appreciation for low- and no-dialogue adventures.

Talking was kept to a minimum. Instead, Samurai Jack would need enough richness and variety in its look and movement (and its filmmaking) to keep people gripped without words. There was no doubt about the size of the risk that was Samurai Jack. See episode eight, which finds Jack battling a copy of himself — made from his own anger. Lingering shots of trees on fire, gorgeously painted, punctuate the fight.

By the way, Nintendo's Legend of Zelda movie should star Hunter Schafer as Link and Zelda and Link should have no dialogue.

If you haven't seen Flow, it's wonderful. My favorite dialogue-less animation, though, is 1977's Oscar-winning The Sand Castle, embedded below.