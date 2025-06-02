Trash pandamonium for Airbus at raccoon-occupied factory

A family of raccoons made their home in an Airbus factory in Canada, forcing the manufacturer to halt production of an A220 airliner there. Five babies were found in a partially-assembled airframe after their mother was "spotted climbing near the landing gear." Then they found the urine damage and chewed wires, triggering an almighty headache. "We had to open everything back up to inspect," one source told Reuters.

Workers on the overstretched assembly line had to be pulled off normal jobs to undertake the time-consuming task of quarantining the first jet and inspecting for damage from the furry intruders, which are known for foraging in trash cans for food. … While the incident is only a temporary headache, it comes as Airbus is scrambling to speed up production, having warned airlines that it faces another three years of delivery delays as it works through a backlog of supply-chain problems.

Spotted via Tool or Die, a new podcast and newsletter about reindustrialization and reshoring from Joel Johnson and Alex Roy.

