Watch this pro build a cabin in the woods from scratch

The older I get, the more I become convinced that the best thing for me is to move the hell away from everyone. Someplace quiet, deep in the woods, with naught but some billionaire jerk's Satellite Internet technology and an unkindness of ravens to keep me company. Sadly, my carpentry skills are, shall we say… not the best.

To get past this massive detour on my road to solitude, I've been reading lots of homesteading books lately and watching tons of builds on YouTube. This croft, built into the side of a hill, is one of my favourite designs. What a home. What a view.

