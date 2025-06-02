While adults rage, California athletes embrace trans champion AB Hernandez

Jurupa Valley High's AB Hernandez, a transgender high school athlete, achieved top placements at California's state track championships, receiving widespread support from fellow competitors despite Trump threatening to withhold funding to the state.

Non-competitor adults are doing their song and dance about trans athletes, while athletes are proud to include and compete with them. It is sickening to hear these "adults" attempting to represent people they do not. Take the competitors at their word and ignore this guy:

Local right-wing activist and blogger Josh Fulfer, 45, tried to suggest such camaraderie — while perhaps genuine in some cases — is spurred by fear of speaking out, citing the violence he recently encountered. Fulfer returned to the corner of Nees and Minewawa to continue protests on Saturday after his car window had been shattered the day prior by a counter-protester who wielded what appeared to be a pink-and-blue trans flag and was promptly arrested. Fulfer's group of a dozen protesting Hernandez's participation on Friday had grown by several Saturday but fell well short of the 50 to 60 he claimed he expected. A megaphone echoed the message, "No boys in girls' sports," for the first few hours of the meet. "There's a code of conduct that they have to follow," Fulfer said. "You see what happens to adults that stand up for girls: We're attacked. Do you think a 16-year-old high school girl wants to have that reputation of being that one? They're scared to speak out. … They don't feel safe. That's why the adults in the room need to be the voice for them." SF Chronicle



