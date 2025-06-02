Who needs a backyard grill when the Ninja Foodi lets me grill, roast, and air-fry indoors?

TL;DR: Living in an apartment means I don't really have a yard to grill in. But now, I can grill steaks and other hearty meals indoors with my Ninja® Foodi™, now $139.99 (reg. $249.99).

Ah, summertime is officially in full swing, and you know what that means—it's barbecue season, baby! Just thinking of all the juicy steaks, shrimp tacos, chicken kebabs, and other yummy meals that are cooked on a grill is making me hungry. Unfortunately, something's stopping me from feasting on all those grilled goodies. I don't have a backyard or an outdoor grill to cook on.

Lucky for me, I don't need either of those things to start enjoying steak fajitas and charred veggies. Wondering how that's possible? I discovered the Ninja® Foodi™ Smart XL Pro, a multi-purpose grill and griddle that lets me chef up all sorts of juicy meats and other fun recipes. I even scored it for over 40% off since it's now only $139.99 (reg. $249.99).

The secret behind the discount

Wondering how I snagged such a good deal? It's because I bought a refurbished model. But nope, that doesn't mean it's used—my Ninja® Foodi™ came in Grade 'A' condition, meaning it arrived in near-mint condition with minimal markings. Shopping refurbished was such an easy way to save on this cooking tool.

Grill masters, but indoors

Gone are the days of needing to grill your favorite summer meals outdoors. With the Ninja® Foodi™, a world of cooking possibilities has been opened, and I can whip 'em up right from my apartment (or anyone else's home). And it's not just a grill, either. This baby lets me BBQ griddle, air crisp, roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate, making it the ultimate cooking tool.

I don't even need to be a pro chef to get restaurant-quality steaks. Thanks to its 500°F independently powered grill grate and edge-to-edge high-heat searing, I'll always get perfectly char-grilled meals. Plus, the Foodi™'s 12-inch BBQ griddle can be swapped in and out for even, fast cooking—no cold spots here! And, I can choose to have the hood up or down while cheffing up.

This cooking tool has pretty much replaced all others in my kitchen, thanks to how versatile it is. Just the other day, I had a little dinner party to celebrate Memorial Day weekend. It's safe to say I impressed all my friends (and family) with my killer cooking skills—I served perfectly charred chicken and veggie skewers as the main course!

Join me and start grilling indoors. Grab your own Ninja® Foodi™ Smart XL Pro for just $139.99 while supplies last.

Ninja® Foodi™ Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 Grill/Griddle Combo (Refurbished)

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.