You are a border collie in this apocalyptic dog adventure game

If you liked Stray and Little Kitty Big City but are a dog person, Hounded looks like the game for you. You are Duke, a border collie in an apocalyptic rural England, searching for your lost master—who just happens to be the leader of a rebellion against the tyrant: "Hounded by a cunning hunter, can you track the scent, unearth the power of The Tide and find your way home?"

Here's a teaser trailer for what promises to be an epic tail.

The music is getting special attention; here's a short feature about the composers.

The Kickstarter project launches today.