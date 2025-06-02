Zelenskyy's Ukraine destroys over one-third of Russia's fighters and bombers

I love a good underdog story. Especially when it's an underdog story that makes a vein stick out in Vladimir Putin's forehead.

Earlier this week, the Ukrainian military rolled up on multiple Russian military airfields in three different time zones and blew the silly crap out of over a third of Russia's missile-capable aircraft in a coordinated drone strike. That's over 40 aircraft that can no longer shred Ukrainian hospitals and homes to pieces. That's at least six billion Euros' (over $6.8 billion U.S.) worth of damage. That my friends is a massive kick in the nuts to a kleptocratic nation that has thrown away over one million of its citizens in an effort to reclaim the glory of an empire that never was.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) reported on Sunday that over a third of all Russian missile carriers have been hit in a coordinated drone attack aimed at different airfields in Russia located thousands of kilometres apart. …Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said "Operation Spiderweb" had made "an absolutely brilliant result" which was "achieved solely by Ukraine." The Ukrainian president also shared more details on how the operation was carried out, explaining that 117 drones had been used, each with its own pilot. "The most interesting thing — and we can already say this publicly — is that the 'office' of our operation on Russian territory was located right next to the FSB (Federal Security Service) of Russia, in one of their regions," he said in a post on Telegram.

Well, there's some salt in the wound. What's more, in addition to successfully executing their mission, each and everyone of the drone operators involved in the operation were successfully exfiltrated out of Russia after they blew them planes up real good. According to President Zelenskyy, planning the operation took over a year and a half.

It'll be interesting to see how this massive blow to Russia's offensive power could affect potential cease fire talks being tinkered with by diplomats in Türkiye.

