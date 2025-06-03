Dutch government collapses after far-right leader quits coalition

Geert Wilders, the flamboyant Islamophobe who leads the Dutch far right, today pulled his party from the governing coalition there after less than a year in power. The rift was caused by infighting over asylum applications and other immigration matters, but critics say Wilders got what he wanted and engineered his exit to trigger an election.

There was shock and anger among political leaders, many of whom pointed out that several of Wilders' demands are similar to policies already in the coalition agreement, and that they would not stand in the PVV's way to implement them. … Geert Wilders' anti-immigration, far-right PVV was the largest party. The other members – which are still technically in the coalition – are the conservative-liberal VVD, the Farmers' Citizen Movement (BBB) and the centrist New Social Contract. Wilders' former coalition partners accused him of engineering the crisis. VVD leader Dilan Yesilgoz said the move was "super irresponsible", adding: "This wasn't about asylum at all." "I think Wilders is betraying the Netherlands," said deputy Prime Minister Mona Keijzer from the BBB.

The centrists can't say they weren't warned about letting the PVV into government; history rhymes, etc. "New elections could be held in the autumn," reports the BBC.

