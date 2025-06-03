"Medicaid cuts strengthen Medicaid" says GOP senator in bizarre MAGA speak (video)

After promising Medicaid would not be touched, Republicans are now in slash mode, because "Medicaid cuts are going to strengthen Meidicid," as one MAGA senator told Fox News.

"We've got folks that are afraid of the small Medicaid cuts that we made already," said millionaire Sen. Roger Marshall, who represents Kansas. "Medicaid cuts that are going to strengthen Medicaid and save it for those who need it the most." (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

And for everyone else who needs it? "Well, we are all going to die," as Iowa's flippant Republican Sen. Joni Ernst so explicitly put it. Some just die a little more comfortably than others — like the billionaires reaping the benefits of Medicaid-slashing, which keeps their taxes nice and low.

