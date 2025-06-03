My credit card hates Microsoft 365, so I ditched it for this Office 2024 license

TL;DR: I jumped ship and grabbed lifetime access to Microsoft Office 2024 for $129.97 (reg. $149.99) while it's still on sale. It's the best decision I've made this year.

Okay, real talk: it's 2025 and I am done with subscriptions. I mean, come on. Between Netflix, Spotify, Uber Eats (yes, I pay for faster fries, don't judge), and Microsoft 365, I'm basically on a first-name basis with my credit card statement. Enough is enough.

That's why I finally pulled the trigger on something I probably should've done ages ago. I ditched Microsoft 365 and switched to Microsoft Office 2024—yup, the one you pay for once and own forever. No monthly fees. No "Oops, your card was declined" emails. Just good ol' Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, permanently mine.

The best part? I only had to pay $129.97 (reg. $149.99). That's less than what I'd pay after a year of subscribing to Microsoft 365 (and that's before their new price hike). Thanks for that, Microsoft.

Finally, Office apps that are actually mine

There's something deeply satisfying about owning your apps. Now, I can open Excel without hearing my wallet whisper, "Don't do it." And you know what? The new Microsoft Office 2024 is pretty slick in more ways than one. Techies and Office enthusiasts were hype when it launched, and as a proud owner of the license, I now get it.

This productivity suite comes with the classics: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote, but with fresh interfaces and new additions. As someone who writes for a living, the new AI integrations in Word are a lifesaver. The SmartCompose feature has basically become my best friend. When I'm stuck on a headline or caption, it throws out ideas like a caffeinated intern on a deadline.

There are so many other upgrades, but since I'm not great at explaining tech-y things, I'll let this graphic do the talking:

Subscriptions are great for snacks and streaming. But for daily work apps? Nah.

If you're tired of paying monthly for tools you need, do yourself a favor and grab your own Microsoft Office 2024 lifetime license while it's price-dropped to just $129.97. Act now before downloads sell out!

Microsoft Office 2024 Home for Mac or PC: One-Time Purchase

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.