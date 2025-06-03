Puerto Rico supreme court allows nonspecific gender choice on birth certificates

Marchers in San Juan. Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock.

The Associated Press reports that the Puerto Rico Supreme Court will allow a third gender option on birth certificates. "X" marks the spot, covering anyone that the traditional two picks don't.

The ruling, which also allows nonbinary and gender-nonconforming individuals to update their birth certificates, results from a lawsuit filed by six nonbinary individuals against the territory's governor, health secretary, and other officials.

Pedro Julio Serrano, president of Puerto Rico's LGBTQ+ Federation, hailed the ruling as a historic step toward equality: "Celebramos este triunfo histórico para la comunidad no binaria y que no conforma el género," he posted on Instagram.

The ruling comes more than seven years after a U.S. federal court ordered Puerto Rico's government to allow transgender people to change their gender on birth certificates following a lawsuit if they so wished.

The U.S. territory's governor, Jenniffer González Colón, said she is awaiting recommendations from Puerto Rico's Justice Department regarding the implementation of the ruling.

