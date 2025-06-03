"Trump" rants wildly about Fishbone song, "Racist Piece of $***"

A post claiming to be written by Trump, ranting about alt-rock/ska/punk band Fishbone playing the song "Racist Piece of $H!T" at their recent performance at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, has been making the rounds on social media. It's riling up MAGA to be mad at Fishbone and delighting Fishbone fans, who are doubling down on their support for the band. The post, which appears to come from the official Trump Truth Social account — accurate font and logo and all — reads:

It has come to my attention that last night during their "performance" at the Grammy Museum, so-called "rock band" Fishbone dedicated a song to your favorite president, me, TRUMP. The song, "Racist Piece of S***", is just rude! Don't listen to it, even on Spotify, right now! I'm the least racist person I know! The song is really about them, because they clearly hate WHITE people, they even stole the "rock and roll" white people invented! Perhaps they'd like to perform their "song" in El Salvador for a "captive" audience of really bad dudes (who are probably Fishbone "fans"!). I will fly them there for the show. ONE WAY! Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Turns out that even though this post sounds exactly like what Trump would babble on about, it's all parody! It's unclear who created the original post, but Fishbone shared it, explaining:

This is parody. I have a theory many people don't read captions and only look at pictures in posts. Which is a problem in general… but I can also assure you this can go viral because of ignorance… let's get some plays!!! Thanks to @wkamaubell and @grammymuseum for having us last night… man that was fun… now come see us on tour on the @lessthanjake Summer Circus with @bitemebambi and @suicidemachinesdetroit starting June 7th in Atlanta… and preorder #stockholmsyndrome

Some folks in the comments had already sussed it out, though, pointing to obvious tells like coherency, grammar, punctuation and more:

"Grammar too good. Not enough random capitalization. But funny!!!"

"I knew it was fake because there are not enough misspellings."

"Use of punctuation is too good to be real."

"It was semi-coherent, so we knew it wasn't real."

When I first saw the post, I admit it caught me off guard at first, too. It's a sad state of affairs when fictional parodies are practically indistinguishable from the actual ridiculous rants of our so-called leaders.

I find it hilarious that Fishbone shared it though. Just when I thought I couldn't love them more than I already do (which is a lot!) they go and pull a stunt like this. Do yourself a favor and go listen to their performance of "Racist Piece of Shit" from "An Evening with Fishbone" at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, May 27, 2025.

