Watch: electric guitar built from colored pencils

The Burl's Art channel on YouTube just uploaded another incredible colored pencil guitar video. Burl's Art has shared videos of his colored pencil guitar creations in the past, and they all have different designs. His latest is wonderful as ever, and watching him build it was a lot of fun.

This colored pencil guitar has a fantastic and stylish design where the colored pencils are laid flat at an angle on each side of the guitar, creating an arrow-like pattern. In the video you can see him arrange all the pencils into the pieces of the guitar, glue them together, and then coat them in resin.

At the end of the video we get to hear the electric guitar, and it sounds as cool as it looks. From the front-view, you might not guess you're looking at a bunch of colored pencils, but just a really cool looking instrument. On the side of the guitar, though, you can see the tips of the colored pencils showing when you look closely – I love this aspect of the design.

