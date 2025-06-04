First look: The Witcher 4 tech demo showcases stunning Ciri in Unreal Engine 5.6

Is it footage from a new Witcher game? No. Does it give us any insight about the game beyond what we already know? Also no. But man, it's hard to watch this Unreal Engine tech demonstration featuring Ciri, the main protagonist of the next installation of CD Projekt Red's monster hunting darling and not feel excited. I mean, LOOK AT IT. Then, if you're so inclined, read about it.



Check out this Unreal Engine 5.6 tech demo for The Witcher 4, running on PlayStation 5 with raytracing. This Witcher 4 tech demo shows off the new Fast Geometry Streaming Plugin to load open-worlds faster, and we see how UE 5.6 handles busy scenes full for high-fidelity character models and visual effects like ML Deformer. Additionally, we see Nanite Foliage in action, which provides a memory-efficient way to achieve high density (and fidelity) foliage, slated for release on UE 5.7.

That's geek speak for 'this clip took a lot of work and it absolutely slaps.'

Image via YouTube