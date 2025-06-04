I'm sick and tired of paying fees for Microsoft 365—here's how this Office license has saved me

TL;DR: Not a fan of paying fees for Microsoft 365? Me neither, which is why I ditched it for this Microsoft Office lifetime license instead, now less than $30 for life.

I know I'm not the only one who hates paying subscription fees every single month. Like, come on. Why am I renting out Netflix, Amazon Prime, and my productivity apps through Microsoft 365? I've made it my personal goal to eliminate a few of my subscriptions—not Uber One, of course—but I did decide to swap my 365 plan for Microsoft Office.

What's the difference? For starters, I'm able to actually own my productivity apps with Microsoft Office. Another bonus? I only had to pay $29.97 (reg. $229) for this Microsoft Office download for Windows!

See you never, Microsoft 365

I made the switch because I was sick of paying recurring fees for my daily tools, but there's another reason that I decided to ditch 365: Microsoft announced they're raising the price of Microsoft 365 for the first time in 12 years. The logic was simple. Why should I pay an extra $20 for my subscription when I could own Word, Excel, and other apps forever?

I'll be totally upfront—the reason why this Microsoft Office license is so affordable is because it's the 2019 version. It's not the absolute latest edition and doesn't have the AI integrations the 2024 version does, but it works just fine for me since I personally don't love AI. Plus, since my PC isn't brand-new, this older license pairs so much better.

Microsoft Office 2019 helps me check off my daily to-dos, thanks to the fact that it comes with lifetime access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Access, and Publisher. Whether I need to create slide decks to impress a client or crunch numbers, this suite has me covered.

All I had to do—aside from paying the one-time fee—was make sure my Windows device met the system requirements for smooth download. My PC is updated to Windows 11 Pro, so I was all set. Pro tip: You'll need at least Windows 10 or newer to get Microsoft Office on your device.

