Research reveals cold plunges reduce muscle growth by up to 20%

Ice baths after weightlifting may prevent muscle growth, disrupting the gains lifters hope to achieve.

A study from Maastricht University tracked what happens in muscles after cold plunges, revealing that icy water significantly reduces blood flow and protein absorption — key factors in muscle recovery. The researchers monitored 12 men who exercised one leg, then submerged it in 30-degree water while keeping the other leg in warm water as a control. The cold-plunged leg showed markedly decreased blood flow and protein uptake for hours afterward. This aligns with a 2015 study where cold plungers developed muscles that were 20% smaller than non-plungers after three months of training.

"It looks like it's not a great idea" to use ice baths after lifting weights, said lead researcher Milan Betz, as reported in The Washington Post. While cold plunges might offer other benefits, like mental resilience, the science suggests skipping the ice bath if building muscle is your goal.

Previously:

• Man breaks ice bath record while we watch from our heated blankets (video)

• Ad for 'Ice Bath with Friends' doesn't look friendly at all

• No food on weekends and ice-cold baths: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's 11 'wellness' habits