Tesla sales collapse in Québec

Sales of Tesla electric vehicles have "collapsed" in Québec, Canada's largest and most Francophone province, according to data from its vehicle registration authority. Only 524 Teslas were registered in the first quarter of the year, down 85 percent.

While the drop is precipitous, it should be noted that auto sales are generally lower in the first quarter of the year than later in the year. Though confined to one region of Canada, the collapse mirrors similar issues in Europe, where Tesla sales fell by nearly 50% in April despite overall EV demand continuing to grow.

Demand for EVs is growing all the while, making clear that the problem is Tesla—and its increasingly-disliked owner. "Quebec is the most anti-Elon Musk province in Canada," writes Matthew Renfrew.

"According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, 17% of Canadians have a favourable opinion of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, including just 10% of people in Quebec, where positive sentiments towards Musk are lowest," Renfrew posted in April.

The province where Musk is most favoured is Saskatchewan (31%).

Sadly, Saskatchewan isn't helping.

Saskatchewan has doubled the cost of registering or renewing an EV's plates, from $150 to $300. Earlier this year, Alberta added a $200 tax for EVs on top of its provincial renewals

Business Insider points out, though, that Tesla was frozen out of Canada's EV rebate program in retaliation for Trump's tariffs. To drivers, the bottom line is the racing line.