Turn six people into well-oiled productivity machines

TL;DR: Microsoft 365 Family (one year, six users) is just $99.99 (reg. $129.99) and gives you premium Office apps, 6TB of cloud storage, and a productivity boost you didn't know you needed.

A universal truth: life gets chaotic. Between work emails, school projects, family calendars, creative side hustles, and about a dozen "urgent" reminders you've already snoozed, staying organized can feel like a full-time job. That's why you might want to consider a Microsoft 365 Family one-year subscription for up to six users. It bundles everything you need to streamline, secure, and seriously upgrade your digital life.

You get premium access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and more—plus 6TB of cloud storage (that's 1TB each) to stash all your docs, photos, and brilliant late-night ideas. And yes, it works across PC, Mac, iOS, and Android. So, whether your crew is team laptop or team tablet, everyone is covered. Although you only get Publisher and Access for PCs.

Need to collaborate in real-time on a family budget? Planning a vacation with way too many moving parts? Or maybe you're running a small business from your living room. Microsoft 365 makes it easy to share, edit, and stay on the same page—literally. You'll also get Microsoft Defender for digital security and Outlook for clutter-free email, calendars, and to-dos.

And here's some terrific news: it now includes Copilot, Microsoft's AI-powered assistant that helps you write smarter, organize faster, and get work done without losing your mind.

If you're not ready to commit to a lifetime license, it's not a problem. This 1-year deal gives you premium tools without the long-term lock-in. Try it, use it, and decide what works best for your workflow.

Don't miss a 1-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Family while it's just $99.99 (reg. $129.99).

Microsoft 365: 1-Year Subscription (Family/Up to 6 Users)

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.